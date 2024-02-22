Kulasekhara Azhwar’s devotion to Srinivasa

February 22, 2024 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST

Entrenched in the love of Lord Vishnu, the 12 Azhwars (Vaishnavite saints) experienced bhakti on a higher plane and yet, through their works, translated the mysticism in an easy-to-understand manner for the ordinary devotee. Among them Kulasekhara Azhwar’s desire to be an ordinary servitor to Perumal in Tirumalai is unparalleled, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

An ardent devotee of Rama, with whom he shared his birth star Punarpoosam, Kulasekhara Perumal was born in a royal family, but he sought only the kingdom of bhaktas, spending all his time and resources in serving the Bhagavatas. He composed Perumal Tirumozhi, comprising 105 hymns.

His greatest desire was to live in the seven hills and serve the deity. Accordingly, he prayed to Srinivasa to make him a crane so that he could remain in the temple tank. The Lord playfully responds saying, “A crane will fly away.. how then will you serve Me?” Kulasekhara Azhwar then asks to be a fish in the temple tank. God says, “fish would die if the water dries up. What would you do then?” The Azhwar then makes a series of wishes to be made into a servitor showering the Lord daily wth flowers, then a tree in the temple premises, a thorny bush, a mere rock or a waterfall. In all of these, the Lord finds some weakness. The Azhwar then says, ”Padiyai kidandhu un pavala vai kanbene (be a door step at the entrance to your sanctum and gaze upon you)“, which Srinivasa is happy to grant. However, the mystic poet hastens to add, “Make me what you deem is best for me here”, thereby showing us that we should experience Him and serve Him and He would know what to endow us with.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.