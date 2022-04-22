Kuchela muni’s bhakti

In his Vairagya Panchaka, Vedanta Desika shows us the need to spurn opulence and the need to seek Lord Narayana instead. In the very first verse, which is in the metre known as Saardoola Vikreeditha, Desika mentions Kuchela, the poverty stricken friend of Krishna, said V.K.S.N. Raghavan, in a discourse.

Desika says that there are many petty kings, rulers of small kingdoms, who are always surrounded by sycophants. These men sing the king’s praises, for a few rewards from him. On receiving these rewards, they consider themselves to be very fortunate indeed. But to Desika, this is totally undesirable. He sees no need to praise any king. What is the need to do so for one who worships the Supreme One — Lord Narayana? He then talks of Kuchela and refers to him as a muni. Kuchela was a childhood friend of Krishna. Hoping to get some financial help from Krishna, Kuchela went to meet Him. He had nothing to offer Krishna, except a few rice flakes. He was ashamed of his humble offering. But Krishna took the rice flakes from Kuchela and ate them with relish. That very instant, Kuchela’s poverty vanished. When such a One as Krishna was being worshipped by Desika, would he care to praise a mortal? But Kuchela was not a sage. Why then did Desika use the word ‘muni’ for him? That is because anyone who focuses on the Lord and meditates on Him is fit to be called so.

Sage Agastya is called a great and noble sage, because when he was about to sip ocean water, in the tiny drop of water in his right palm, the Lord showed him two of His avataras. The two avataras Agastya saw were the Matshya and Kurma avataras. Thus, by seeing the Lord’s avataras, Agastya became great. Kuchela became great through his bhakti towards Krishna,, and so deserved to be called a muni.