Krishna—the Supreme One

In the Bhagavad Gita, chapter nine, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that He sustains everything, sentient and non-sentient, but He Himself is not dependent on anything. Although He is Omnipresent, we do not know Him. Non-sentient entities lack the capacity to know Him. But even among sentient beings, few know Him. When He took the Rama and Krishna avataras, He lived in the midst of human beings for many years. Yet, few recognised Him as the Supreme One, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. Mandodari, while weeping over her husband Ravana’s death, says that Rama is none but the four armed Vishnu. Those who seek only the Lord, are rare, as Krishna points out in the Gita. He says ‘Vasudeva sarvam iti sa mahatma su durlabhah’ — few are the people to whom Vasudeva is everything.

While the Lord sustains everything, it is not in the sense in which, say, a pot holds water. The Lord sustains everything by His will. A body is supported by the atma through its intelligence. In the same way, the Lord, who is present in all, sustains and directs atmas by His will. The idea is summed up brilliantly by Nammazhavar (Thiruvaimozhi 1-1-7), where he says that the Lord who is spoken of in the Vedas is in the entire Universe, although He remains hidden, just as the jivatma is inside the body, and it is this Lord who swallows everything at the time of dissolution. Nammazhvar repeats the idea in yet another pasuram (Thiruvaimozhi 1-1-10). Sage Parasara in Vishnu Purana says the Paramatma is One who knows all about vidya and avidya. In the Gita, Krishna tells Arjuna about Raja vidya. By saying that those with demonic qualities do not surrender to Him (Gita chapter 7, verse 15), He indicates what avidya is. Thus the Paramatma defined by Parasara is none other than Krishna.