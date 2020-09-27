Krishna’s sagacity

27 September 2020 22:03 IST

Whenever His devotees were in trouble, Lord Narayana always went to their rescue, and we see many instances of this in the Mahabharata, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. Duryodhana took refuge in a pond, when he had to face the Pandavas. Duryodhana was equally at ease on land and in water. But Bhima could not fight in water. And there seemed to be no way to get Duryodhana to come and fight on land, for he knew his strength. Krishna then taunted Duryodhana and mocked him, until Duryodhana could take it no longer and he emerged from the water. But there was a further hurdle. Yudhishtira most unwisely chose that moment to be kind towards his cousin. He said Duryodhana could choose which of the Pandavas he wanted to fight.

Had Duryodhana accepted this offer so foolishly made by Yudhishtira, then he could easily have killed off all the Pandavas except Bhima. But Krishna forestalled such a development, by now praising Duryodhana’s valour. He said that the mighty Duryodhana always chose worthy opponents. He would not waste time fighting those weaker than him. None but Bhima would be suitable. Duryodhana fell for the bait, and immediately affirmed that Krishna was right. He would indeed fight none other than Bhima. So, Bhima fought with Duryodhana. Krishna asked Bhima to strike Duryodhana’s thighs, for that was the only way to kill him. Bhima was hesitant, for this was against the rules of fighting. But upon Krishna’s insistence, he took aim at Duryodhana’s thighs, and the latter fell down. Duryodhana pointed to the unfairness of Bhima’s act. Krishna said Duryodhana had never been fair to his cousins. He had cheated them in a game of chess. He had been dishonest in his dealings with them, and could expect no more than to be paid back in the same coin.

