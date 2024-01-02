Krishna’s regret

January 02, 2024 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST

Rama showed His saulabhya during His stay in the forest. After He became king, He would not have been so accessible. But in the Krishna avatara, His saulabhya continued even after He departed from the company of the Gopas and Goipkas, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. He became a messenger for the Pandavas.

Parasara Bhatta had a fondness for Rama. One day he was asked why Rama had not been a messenger, while Krishna had. Parasara Bhatta replied that Rama being a king, no one had thought about asking for such help. The famous messenger in the Ramayana was Hanuman. Noticing how much respect Hanuman earned because of His being a messenger, perhaps Rama decided that in a subsequent avatara, He would be a messenger Himself. Hence His role as messenger during the Krishna avatara! Krishna did not stop with being a messenger for the Pandavas. He was also Arjuna’s charioteer.

But the Lord is never content with what He does for His devotees. He always wants to do more. At the end of the Krishna avatara, Krishna had a regret. When Draupadi had called out to Him for help while she was being disrobed in the Kaurava court, Krishna had helped her. But He had not rushed to the place where she was in such distress. Instead, He had provided her help from where He was. And this made Him unhappy. There were many instances when He had helped Draupadi. And yet the Lord was worried about not being present when Dushasana tried to shame her.