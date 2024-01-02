GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishna’s regret

January 02, 2024 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST

Rama showed His saulabhya during His stay in the forest. After He became king, He would not have been so accessible. But in the Krishna avatara, His saulabhya continued even after He departed from the company of the Gopas and Goipkas, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. He became a messenger for the Pandavas.

Parasara Bhatta had a fondness for Rama. One day he was asked why Rama had not been a messenger, while Krishna had. Parasara Bhatta replied that Rama being a king, no one had thought about asking for such help. The famous messenger in the Ramayana was Hanuman. Noticing how much respect Hanuman earned because of His being a messenger, perhaps Rama decided that in a subsequent avatara, He would be a messenger Himself. Hence His role as messenger during the Krishna avatara! Krishna did not stop with being a messenger for the Pandavas. He was also Arjuna’s charioteer.

But the Lord is never content with what He does for His devotees. He always wants to do more. At the end of the Krishna avatara, Krishna had a regret. When Draupadi had called out to Him for help while she was being disrobed in the Kaurava court, Krishna had helped her. But He had not rushed to the place where she was in such distress. Instead, He had provided her help from where He was. And this made Him unhappy. There were many instances when He had helped Draupadi. And yet the Lord was worried about not being present when Dushasana tried to shame her.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.