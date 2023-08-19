ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna’s divine feet

August 19, 2023 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST

Sri Vedantha Desika brings out the essentials of Vedanta in 56 simple Tamil verses​, titled ‘Adhikara Sangraha’. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar ​narrated ​the 51st verse in a discourse​ on the glory of the divine feet of God (​’​Urusagadam udaya oru kaalutrunarndhana​‘)​.

​When Krishna was a​n infant, Sakatasura​, a ghost​, came to kill​ Him. But ​​Krishna kicked ​him with His legs and killed the asura. Krishna’s feet firmly stood on the overturned base of a mortar​ as He stole butter from pots suspended ​by a net of ropes. His mother Yasodha tied Him ​to a mortar with a string, and He feigned to be bound. ​Krishna came down to Vrindavan to slay evil, and walked as an emissary on behalf of​ the Pandavas. 

When ​Krishna’s divine consort gently​ touched His feet at Paramapadha, His feet turn​ed ​redder than lotus ​filament​s. All pious people pray at ​his feet to ​be liberated from worldly bondage. ​Krishna travelled from Sri Vaikunta to stay at Srirangam at the request of Brahma. ​He stood with his feet firmly ​planted in Arjuna’s chariot to protect dharma. Kaaliya​, the black snake, was crushed under​ the dance of ​Krishna’s feet.  ​He wore a garland​ of sacred basil leaves​, which he likes the most, from head to toe. ​Krishna’s feet stamped all the ogres. King Parikshith, while in his mother’s womb, was attacked by Aswathama​. The king was ​brought back to life by ​Krishna’s feet.

Sri Vedantha Desika concludes that Lord Ranganatha’s feet had ​performed all these deeds, and says, ‘I prostrate at ​these feet​.​’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US