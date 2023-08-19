Krishna’s divine feet

Sri Vedantha Desika brings out the essentials of Vedanta in 56 simple Tamil verses, titled ‘Adhikara Sangraha’. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar narrated the 51st verse in a discourse on the glory of the divine feet of God (’Urusagadam udaya oru kaalutrunarndhana‘).
When Krishna was an infant, Sakatasura, a ghost, came to kill Him. But Krishna kicked him with His legs and killed the asura. Krishna’s feet firmly stood on the overturned base of a mortar as He stole butter from pots suspended by a net of ropes. His mother Yasodha tied Him to a mortar with a string, and He feigned to be bound. Krishna came down to Vrindavan to slay evil, and walked as an emissary on behalf of the Pandavas.
When Krishna’s divine consort gently touched His feet at Paramapadha, His feet turned redder than lotus filaments. All pious people pray at his feet to be liberated from worldly bondage. Krishna travelled from Sri Vaikunta to stay at Srirangam at the request of Brahma. He stood with his feet firmly planted in Arjuna’s chariot to protect dharma. Kaaliya, the black snake, was crushed under the dance of Krishna’s feet. He wore a garland of sacred basil leaves, which he likes the most, from head to toe. Krishna’s feet stamped all the ogres. King Parikshith, while in his mother’s womb, was attacked by Aswathama. The king was brought back to life by Krishna’s feet.
Sri Vedantha Desika concludes that Lord Ranganatha’s feet had performed all these deeds, and says, ‘I prostrate at these feet.’
COMMents
SHARE