Krishna’s divine feet

August 19, 2023 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST

Sri Vedantha Desika brings out the essentials of Vedanta in 56 simple Tamil verses​, titled ‘Adhikara Sangraha’. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar ​narrated ​the 51st verse in a discourse​ on the glory of the divine feet of God (​’​Urusagadam udaya oru kaalutrunarndhana​‘)​.

​When Krishna was a​n infant, Sakatasura​, a ghost​, came to kill​ Him. But ​​Krishna kicked ​him with His legs and killed the asura. Krishna’s feet firmly stood on the overturned base of a mortar​ as He stole butter from pots suspended ​by a net of ropes. His mother Yasodha tied Him ​to a mortar with a string, and He feigned to be bound. ​Krishna came down to Vrindavan to slay evil, and walked as an emissary on behalf of​ the Pandavas. 

When ​Krishna’s divine consort gently​ touched His feet at Paramapadha, His feet turn​ed ​redder than lotus ​filament​s. All pious people pray at ​his feet to ​be liberated from worldly bondage. ​Krishna travelled from Sri Vaikunta to stay at Srirangam at the request of Brahma. ​He stood with his feet firmly ​planted in Arjuna’s chariot to protect dharma. Kaaliya​, the black snake, was crushed under​ the dance of ​Krishna’s feet.  ​He wore a garland​ of sacred basil leaves​, which he likes the most, from head to toe. ​Krishna’s feet stamped all the ogres. King Parikshith, while in his mother’s womb, was attacked by Aswathama​. The king was ​brought back to life by ​Krishna’s feet.

Sri Vedantha Desika concludes that Lord Ranganatha’s feet had ​performed all these deeds, and says, ‘I prostrate at ​these feet​.​’

