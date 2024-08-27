Krishna, the ultimate guru

Lord Krishna is the ultimate guru, who offers His protection to all those who pray to Him with bhakti, said Damal S. Ramakrishnan. Vasudeva and Devaki thought they were blessed when Lord Krishna was born to them, while imprisoned by Kamsa. However, the Lord Himself explained why He chose to be born to Devaki.

When Krishna was born in the middle of the night, under the Rohini star, He appeared with four arms, with His weapons, bejeweled and sporting a yellow silk cloth. Seeing Mahavishnu in all His glory, Vasudeva exclaimed, “Thou art the Supreme Being Himself, the Lord of All, incarnated in my house for the protection of the world. The evil-minded Kamsa will be coming, weapon in hand, to slaughter you.” Devaki too beseeched Him saying, “Madhusudhana. The timid one that I am, anxiety for your safety makes me afraid of Kamsa. Therefore, withdraw this transcendental form.”

Krishna smilingly informs her that in her previous birth she had undertaken severe penance and austerities and focused on the Lord. When Mahavishnu asked her to choose the boon of her liking she asked for a son like Him, three times, which He granted. “ I Myself was born as your son, known as Prisnigarbha, to you and Sutapa (now born as Vasudeva). Again, in your embodiment as Aditi and Kasyapa I was born as Vamana. I am now taking My third birth in you with that same divine form.”

When both bowed to Him, in supplication, He removed the shackles foisted by Kamsa and freed them, as testimony that He will always protect those who seek Him, before assuming the form of a newborn. The prison doors opened, the sentries were rendered senseless. Vasudeva spirited away the Lord, whom Adi Sankara hailed as Krishnam vande jagadgurum, to safety.

