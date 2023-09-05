Krishna, the only Purushottama

September 05, 2023 02:18 am | Updated September 04, 2023 06:20 pm IST

“Why is Krishna’s birth celebrated by everyone, even in the far corners of the earth? He has the infinite capacity to gather everyone around Him, He is the only Purushottama,” said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

Krishna likes only small, ordinary, everyday things from His devotees. Even a vastram, fruit, flowers and water are enough to please Him. He will even accept your tears if you have nothing, not even water, to offer Him. Why do we celebrate Krishna as “Engal [our] Kannan”? It is because He always embraces His devotees. As Andal says in Tiruppavai, you do not have to ask Krishna for anything when you approach Him, He will know what you need. He proposes and He disposes. One should only repose full faith in Him, as Meerabai did.

Married into a royal household, when she immersed herself in Krishna bhakti, Meera’s husband gave her the space to be herself. However, upon his death, his brother was unable to reconcile himself to her Krishna prema and first tried to poison her with a snake hidden in a basket handed over to Meera by his sister. When that failed, he banished her form the kingdom. Meera, who took refuge in Brindavan, soon became famous all over the region, and a seer challenged her to a debate. When Meera invited him to her town for the same, the seer was infuriated at being beckoned by a ‘mere woman.’ A tranquil Meera responded, “Krishna is the only Purushottama; the rest of us are all women.” Realising his error, the seer rushed to meet Meera, blown away by her spiritual knowledge and bhakti.

