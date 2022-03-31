Krishna, the Jagadacharya

March 31, 2022 21:53 IST

Towards the end of His instruction to Arjuna, Krishna explains the truth that each jivatma is bound by one’s own duty and swabhava or inherent nature, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. These overpower the individual will and this is the reason why beings act in their personal ways. But the individual is also deluded about many issues of right and wrong in the course of his lifetime. Moreover, each one is bound by Prakriti acquired by one’s previous karmas and acts accordingly. Here, Krishna explains this esoteric truth through an interesting analogy.

Each one of us is seated on the wheel of Prakriti, a wheel that keeps spinning round and round by the power of the Supreme Lord who is the antaryami in all beings without any restrictions and exceptions. This is in accordance to the scriptures which explain that He exists, enabling by His Maya power, all beings who are mounted as it were on the machine Prakriti in the form of body and senses created by Him to act in accordance with their gunas of satva, rajas and tamas. Krishna then explains the way to get rid of Maya. He asks Arjuna to take refuge in Him with total faith and with his entire being, meaning, senses, mind and intellect.

In the famous verse ' Man-mana bhava Mat-bhakto,' He reveals His Supremacy when He promises unconditional protection to the jivatma whose focus is the Lord and hence is devoted to Him by paying obeisance and worshipping Him at all times. What greater fortune for the struggling jivatma than to be thus blessed by the boundless grace of the Supreme Ruler of all? Not only is there a promise of relief from all restlessness and sorrow pertaining to this world for those who seek His feet with devotion, more exceptional is His concern for each prapanna who is granted the highest attainment, His eternal abode.

