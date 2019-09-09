The Lord is the embodiment of dharma and always remains the antaratma in each being. In a discourse, Sri Kesava Dikshitar pointed out that Krishna avatar is celebrated in the Bhagavata Purana, the Mahabharata, the Narayaneeyam and many other texts and these descriptions bring to life the exclusive atmosphere of the Lord’s advent. In the Mahabharata, Vyasa speaks with loving devotion of Krishna’s birth as taking place at the same time when Kunti gives birth to Arjuna, to indicate the Narayana and Nara tatva that they represent respectively. Narayana Bhattatiri describes Krishna avatar as taking place in the temple at Guruvayur. The deity is none other than the wonderful child described in the Bhagavata Purana with the unmistakable marks of conch, discus, mace, pitambara, kaustuba hara, srivatsa mark etc. Except for Kamsa and the evil forces who dread the advent of Krishna, all the rest are joyous to welcome Him.

The jnanis see Him as the very Supreme Brahman. The rains that had started dwindle into a gentle drizzle to welcome Krishna. Krishna’s birth continues to be celebrated with great devotion till date even after almost 5,000 odd years. During His life of 125 years, He has shown that His leelas teach the values of life even as He walked the streets of Mathura, Brindavan, and Dwaraka. His dignity and decorum are unique. His words are powerful and show mankind how to live and gain salvation. The Uddhava Gita and the Bhagavad Gita are the essence of Vedanta sastra. Even if one immerses in the Gita either in karma, jnana and bhakti yogas, at least once, he gets relief from samsara. It is equal to having bath in the Ganga that is believed to wash one’s sins. The only mantra that is taught is total surrender to Krishna who will take care of everything else for each one.