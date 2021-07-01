Kooratazhvan’s devotion

01 July 2021 22:13 IST

Kooratazhvan, disciple of Ramanujacharya, composed Varadaraja Stava in praise of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchipuram. Kooratazhvan could not see, but was blessed with divine eyesight by the Lord so that he could see Him. In Varadaraja Stava, Kooratazhvan describes the Lord’s dark hue, which resembles rain bearing clouds. Such a description is befitting, for Lord Varadaraja, as His very name implies, is One who gives abundantly, said P.B. Rajahamsam in a discourse. Kooratazhvan’s eyes then alight on the Lord’s hair, whose darkness reminds him of collyrium. He describes the Lord’s soft lotus-like hands and feet. As for His eyes, they are like lotuses too. Although the Lord blessed Kooratazhvan with eyesight, the latter had no desire to see anything but the Lord Himself and his Acharya Ramanuja.

Kooratazhvan’s humility was such that he spoke poorly of himself. He says in Varadaraja Stava that he is suffering from the three heats — tapatraya. The three heats that burn us are Adhyatmika, Adhibhautika and Adhidaivika. That which causes trouble to the body and mind is Adhyatmika. Problems caused by animals, insects and by humans fall under Adhibhautika. Difficulties that arise due to storms, and other natural disasters come under Adhidaivika. In the end, Kooratazhvan reminds the Lord of his connection with Ramanuja, which alone is enough to guarantee the Lord’s mercy. Ramanuja was blessed by Alavandar, who was from the lineage of Nathamuni, who in turn had the blessings of Nammazhvar. The long line of preceptors can be ultimately traced to the Lord Himself. Kooratazhvan was so devoted to his Acharya, that he wanted to depart from the world before his Acharya did. He wanted to be in Sri Vaikuntha, to welcome Ramanuja.

