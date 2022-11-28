November 28, 2022 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST

Our deeds done in the past are zipped in one basket and sealed as Karma which decides what is to be given to us. Various celestials are nominated by Supreme Lord and are delegated the necessary powers to monitor us. They grant us good or bad according to our deeds. Among them the nine planets called Navagraha are important. They are very impartial, neutral and unbiased in executing their work. Of them the planet Saturn is considered to be more vigorous. It is believed that Saturn is incharge of justice and for longevity of a person. The word Eswara is suffixed to Saturn and called Saneeswara for his balanced prowess.

How do we get problems? If we indulge in proscribed or sinful activities. We face a twin pronged attack. On one side Goddesses Lakshmi, Durga, Saraswathi, Mother Earth and others deprecate our acts and withdraw their blessings. On the other we get diseases, develop fears and are traumatised. We become inescapable like a toad in the mouth of a poisonous snake.

The Saivite apostle Thirugnanasambandhar had praised Lord Shiva in Vedharanyam also known as Thirumaraikadu because all the Vedas praised the Lord here. The apostle composed Kolaru Padhigam. In that he says those who chant this hymn will not be disturbed by Navagrahas or other planets, even if they are destined to be punished. He has made a swearing that no adverse will occur to us if we recited. Lord is called Bhuvanavidangar here.

Kol refers to planets, Aru refers to liberate and Padhigam the hymns. So Kolaru Padhigam is meant to release us from the clutches of the planets, said Smt. Vasuki Manoharan in a discourse. Pleased with our praising, Goddess Vedanayaki Ambal with Vedanayakan will alleviate our fears and bestow their blessings. This is also called Aadhi Sethu Kshethra.