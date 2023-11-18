HamberMenu
King Nala’s perseverance

November 18, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST

When Yudhishthira was in exile in the forest, he felt disgusted by the suffering he had been undergoing. Sage Brihadaswa met Yudhishthira, soothed him and told him that whatever difficulties creep into a person’s life, one should not lose self-confidence, Thirukudandhai Dr. Venkatesh said in a discourse. The sage said, “You are in a better position than King Nala because you are with your brothers, whereas Nala was suffering alone”. The story was narrated in the Mahabharata, Vana Parva, in about 30 chapters.

A person who undertakes charity, keeps his mind pure, undergoes penance, controls senses and follows righteousness cannot be disturbed by anyone. (Yasmin sathyam, dhruthi:, dhaanam, tapa:, soucham, tama:, sama:). King Nala possessed all these great qualities. Kali Purusha wanted to trouble Nala but could not, and he waited for over 12 years, expecting an opportunity to find a fault. Finally, the Kali Purusha influenced Nala and made him play a game of dice. Nala gambled away everything, including his kingdom, to his cousin brother Pushkara, who drove him out to the forest. Nala never deviated from the path of righteousness, even in adverse circumstances. He showed courage, steadfastness and perseverance.

The sage highlighted this to Yudhishthira and asked him not to give up his confidence. The sage blessed Yudhishthira that one day, he would emerge victorious as Nala, who overcame the influence of Kali Purusha and regained his kingdom.

