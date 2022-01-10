Lord Ranganatha of Srirangam gave the name Ramanuja darshana to Visishtadvaita, in honour of Ramnujacharya, who was responsible for giving the philosophy a strong foundation. Manavala Mamunigal, in his Upadesa Ratnamala, points to this, said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse.

One of the Acharyas of Ramanuja was Thirukkoshtiyur Nambi, who said Visishtadvaita should be called Ramanuja darshana. When Ramanujacharya gave up grihastasrama and became a sanyasin, Lord Varadaraja of Kancheepuram gave him the name Yatiraja. His devotees have referred to him as Yatiswara, Yatisarvabhauma, Yatibhoopathi, Yatinrupati, Yatichakravarthi, Yatipurandara and Yateeswara Saraswathi.

Yatiraja means the king among sanyasis. Candamarutham Doddayachariar explained the reason for this title. Bodayana Kalpa says that if a person has observed 100 Chaturmasya vratas, then he becomes God. Ramanuja, who lived for 120 years, was one such person. So festivals were celebrated for Ramanuja just as they were for the deities of temples.

Doddayacharya also quotes from Ananda Samhita, a Vaikhanasa Agama text, to show why festivals are observed for Ramanuja on the same scale as that for the Lord Himself. That is why Ramanuja is Yatiraja, the king among ascetics.

Acharyas who came after Ramanuja have written works in praise of him, all of which use the name Yatiraja given to him by Lord Varadaraja. Thus we have works like Yatiraja Andadi, Yatiraja Saptati, Yatiraja Vimsati, Yatiraja Vijayam, Yatiraja Ashtaka, Yatiraja Dandakam, Yatiraja Dinacharya, Yatipati Vaibhava Deepika etc. Ramanuja is also known as Bhashyakara, a title given to him by Goddess Saraswathi for his outstanding commentary on sage Vyasa’s Brahma Sutra.