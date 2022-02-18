February 18, 2022 21:31 IST

Being truthful to oneself is the fundamental goal for every human being. It not only makes one’s day-to-day life meaningful but also is the sure key to spiritual success is the message that the Bhagavad Gita proclaims, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse. Generally, each aspect of nature has its own dharma or characteristics, known as swabhava. For instance, a tiger is designed by nature to be ferocious while the cow is meek.

In human beings too, swabhava is dominant and is manifest as the gunas and vasanas accumulated through past births. But, a human being is also endowed with intellect, a superior faculty, that can overrule the mind which is noted for its uncontrollable and fickle nature. It is in this aspect that man can make or mar the gift of his birth, that is, he has the choice to be selfish or selfless. In a broad sense, all human actions can be classified under three heads, those prompted by selfish desires, those arising from unselfish desires and those that are selfless dedicated actions. His experience will show that selfish actions only leave him restless and agitated. Unselfish acts such as being considerate to all beings, and engaging in philanthropic acts with no intention of personal benefits, are sure to give rewards in terms of mental satisfaction and also material well being.

But still, such noble acts may not give total relief from emotional fluctuations that make a person happy or sad. Even the custom of adhering to the scriptural tenets and mechanical yoga practice, etc, is tagged with limited, time bound merits and cannot free one from the cycle of birth. One can move to a higher level by selfless action, that is, to live each moment of one’s life in a selfless manner. This is a more successful sadhana as it is the means to a greater and permanent end, salvation.

