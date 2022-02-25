Keep the evil away

The success of Manthara’s plan is proof that evil succeeds if we give it room to establish itself. Kaikeyi failed to see this, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. When Manthara first told Kaikeyi news about Rama’s coronation, Kaikeyi was delighted. Manthara had entered Kaikeyi’s room in agitation and her speech too was agitated. One must never heed those who convey news in such a fashion. Besides allowing Manthara easy access to her, Kaikeyi erred by allowing Manthara to speak rudely to her, and to defy her.

Kaikeyi praised Rama. She said that Rama was dharmagnyah ( knew dharma), kritagnyah (one who had gratitude), satyavaak (was truthful), and suchih (of good conduct). He was the eldest son of Dasaratha and was therefore naturally the heir to the throne. She said Rama was protective of His brothers and would be like a parent to them. She recalled that Rama had served her. She said that He had served her more than He had served His mother Kausalya. In any case, once Rama’s reign was over, Bharata, as the next in line, would become king. So why should she worry, she wondered.

But Manthara did not give up, and said Rama would be succeeded by His son, and not by Bharata. Rama would either exile or kill Bharata. Rama was close to Lakshmana, not to Bharata. Kaikeyi, by sending Bharata away to Kekeya country, had erred. One who was close by got more affection than one who was far away. Even a tree which one nurtured got more affection than a human being who was far away. When Rama became king, Kausalya and Sita would have more importance than Kaikeyi or Bharata’s wives. Moreover, Kaikeyi had ill-treated Kausalya, and once Rama became king, Kausalya would have her revenge on Kaikeyi. Finally, Manthara’s words convinced Kaikeyi.