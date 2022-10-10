Kausalya’s grief

When Rama goes to meet His mother Kausalya to take leave of her before going to the forest, Kausalya faints on hearing the news. Kausalya’s words to Rama are among the most moving in the Ramayana, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse.

Kausalya cries and says that a childless woman grieves that she has no children to call her own. But worse is the grief of a mother like Kausalya who has been the recipient of such bad news. She says that although her husband is the king, she has not received any special privileges. All she has known are harsh words. She has been ill-treated by the other royal women. All this has happened even while Rama has been in Ayodhya. What will happen to her, if He departs for the forest? Dasaratha has given Kaikeyi importance and has treated Kausalya as inferior to Kaikeyi.

Once Rama leaves, even Kausalya’s servants will move over to Kaikeyi’s camp and will ignore Kausalya. Kaikeyi is by nature ill-tempered, and Kausalya has been at the receiving end, facing Kaikeyi’s insults and harsh words. Kausalya has borne all this ill-treatment by her husband and by Kaikeyi in the hope that one day when Rama becomes king, she (Kausalya) will get the respect that she deserves. Ever since Rama’s sacred thread ceremony, she has waited for the day of His coronation, but now that is not to be. How is she to bear this blow? She has observed many vratas for Rama’s sake, for His welfare. But all of her efforts seem to have been in vain, if this is going to be the result. Her prayers have become like seeds sown in infertile soil, where they will never sprout. The fact that she is still alive even after hearing that Rama has been exiled makes her wonder if even Yama is reluctant to take her to his kingdom.