Kauravas’ conduct against ethics

June 15, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

Draupadi, shamed by Dushasana, cries out in anguish to those in the Kaurava court. She asks if they are unaware of dharma, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

Bhishma says it is for Yudhishthira to answer her questions on dharma for, he is an adherent of dharma. Duryodhana mocks the Pandavas and wonders if the younger Pandavas will disregard the primary position of Yudhishthira in the Pandu family. If the Pandavas reject the lordship of Yudhishthira in their family, then Draupadi can be freed from slavery to the Kauravas, says Duryodhana. Bhima retorts that it is out of respect for Yudhishthira that he (Bhima) has not harmed the Kauravas. Yudhishthira had restrained him from acting against them. Since Yudhishthira had staked his brothers and lost, they would not refuse to accept the consequences. “If Yudhishthira had given the go ahead, I would have killed the Kauravas with bare hands. I had no need for weapons. Like an enraged lion, I would have killed them all, as if they were so many small animals. Such was the strength I possessed,” says Bhima.

Vidura reasons that if Yudhishthira had staked Draupadi before he had himself become a slave of the Kauravas, then the stake could have been considered valid. But when Yudishthira had staked himself and had lost the game, he had become a slave of the Kauravas. A slave could claim nothing as his. That being the case, Yudhishthira could have no control over Draupadi. So staking her after he was himself won by the Kauravas would make the stake invalid. But this argument of Vidura’s was only to try to get the Kauravas to be sensible, by using a legal point. Vidura knew that over and above any legality, the conduct of the Kauravas was against ethics. It would bring about the ruin of the Kauravas.