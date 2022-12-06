Kartigai deepam to burn your ego

December 06, 2022 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST

There is a popular misconception that one should light deepams (diyas) on the day of Kartigai Deepam alone and celebrate it as a festival. However, one has to light a lamp at dusk throughout the Tamil month of Kartigai, and introspect on one’s behaviour. It is the month of annual self-assessment of one’s conduct in this world whereby one hopes to reach God’s feet, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

It is the month in which Vaishnavite saints Tiruppanazhwar and Tirumangai Azhwar were born. It is the only time of the year when Lord Nrusimha offers darshan with his eyes open at the famous temple in Sholingur, near Vellore.

Astronomically, it is the time of the year when the impact of the sun’s radiation is comparatively less in this part of the world, but that is not the reason why one lights lamps. The lamp signifies kindness, the oil denotes fame or recognition of a person by others in this world, the wick symbolises humility. All three in conjunction result in the light. This alone can lead one to an inherently peaceful life and think of God. The basis for this is the lamp, or kindness. The Kural says, “ Anbilar ellam thamakuriyar, anbudaiyan enbum uriyar pirarkku.” ; meaning, those who lack kindness will covet everything for themselves, whereas those who have the quality of kindness will say whatever they have belongs to all. Everything stems from the basic premise of kindness to everything and everyone on earth.

Tirumoolar puts this in perfect context when he says the lamp is the self-assessment tool of your good deeds. The wick signifies the search for a good guru who will show one the path to kindness, oil stands for nothing but good thoughts while the act of lighting the lamp signifies reposing full faith in God and leading a peaceful life.