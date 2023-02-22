February 22, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST

In his Pillai Andadi, Kumara Varadacharya, son of Vedanta Desika, addresses his karmas, and tells them that they had better find some place else to reside. They can no longer be a part of Kumara Varadacharya’s life because in his heart resides his father Desika. And the greatness of Desika is that he bears in his heart the teachings of Ramanujacharya. This being the case, Kumara Varadacharya knows that his karmas can no longer torment him, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Karmas have no beginning. The jivatma too has no beginning. But there is one fundamental difference. There is no end to a jivatma, but karmas can be ended by resorting to bhakti or total surrender to Lord Narayana.

Our karmas fall into two categories — bad karmas and good karmas. When we do wrong things, the punishment is that the tendency to do wrong persists in the next birth too. The reason for our doing good karmas in this birth can also be traced to our doing good karmas in past births. But we can go on asking, when did this cause-effect relationship begin? When was the first time we did a karma and faced a result because of it? We will then be stuck in a never-ending effort. In Sanskrit logic, there is a name for this question-answer circuitous loop from which there is no exit — it’s called bheejaankura nyaya. It’s like trying to find out which came first — the seed (bheeja) from which a tree grows, or the tree which bears a fruit, inside which is the seed. Which is the original cause and the subsequent result? We can never get an answer to this question. The good news for us is that we can bring our karmas to an end, and thereby end the cycle of births and deaths.