In the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Vyasa further explains about the workings of karma to Janamejaya, and says that none but the omniscient Lord can officiate as a judge in the lives of all mortal beings as He is the sole ‘karma phala data.’ It is shown that the prime effect of karma is janma by which the jiva exhausts past karma, and since karma is not easily exhausted, the jiva is born repeatedly in samsara, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse.

Sometimes a single birth or many births would be needed to exhaust even a single karma, for it depends on the type of karma and the corresponding fruits. Also, it is not that karma phala is experienced in accordance to the chronological order in which the karmas are done and these experiences may pertain to this world or to other lokas also. Some are born rich while some are poor; some are endowed with intelligence, while some are born with congenital defects, and so on. One may have a sound mind, intellect and well-functioning sense organs but yet cannot know what karma is responsible for his present state. These disparities are all owing to the jiva’s past karma about which only God is aware. Based on all these factors God decides the kind of birth for every jiva.

Even at the laukika level, the judge dealing with offence and punishment is bound with a certain amount of freedom and responsibility. He does not allot punishment purely on the basis of the code of laws. He evaluates the crime and the offender from various angles. Is it a first time offence? What was the motive? Does the person need time for reforming? At the spiritual level, God, as the ‘karma phala data’ for all mortals, meticulously allots the reward and punishment for each one’s merits without prejudice in this never ending cycle of samsara.