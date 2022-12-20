Kanchi Mahaperiyava’s guiding principles

December 20, 2022 02:39 am | Updated December 19, 2022 06:40 pm IST

Saints and preceptors are born to lead humans through life’s travails, temptations, struggles and strife. Such luminaries live on earth eternally through their teachings, discourses, interpretation of scriptures and resolving the apparent contradictions in many. They also remain relevant for successive generations simply by the way they lead their own lives as saints and savants. After they shed their mortal coil, they are rested in a brindavan, symbolically alive through their teachings.

One such saint is Kanchi Mahaperiyava, who continues to guide devotees, said P. Swaminathan, in a discourse.

Hailed as the greatest among the greats, the renowned Sankaracharya of Kancheepuram (Kanchi) Math became a sanyasi when he was 13 years old and for the next 87 years, dedicated his life to uplifting the drudgery of the poor and championed their cause for a better life at every stage. Very well versed in the sastras, Mahaperiyava held that the greatest dharma is living a simple life as set forth in our scriptures. Helping the poor, feeding others and empowering women were some of the causes he spearheaded as dharmic principles to be followed in daily life. He tirelessly travelled across the length and breadth of the country, explaining the nuances of sanatana dharma.

In the mid decades of the last century, when commodities were scarce, Mahaperiyava came up with the ‘pidi arisi’ scheme. He asked all housewives to set aside a ‘pidi’ (fistful) of rice aside and to donate the same at the end of the month to orphanages and ashrams. In the 1960s, when the post Independence generation was entering matrimony, the demand for dowry was strident and a large number of middle class families was in distress. Mahaperiyava campaigned against the evil practice and brought about a change in the mindset. He continues to remain in our midst, his life and his teachings guiding us in many ways.