Kamsa is outwitted

In the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Vyasa highlights the glories of Goddess Yogamaya in the context of Krishna avatar and her role in the subsequent end of Kamsa, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seventh garba in Devaki was the amsa of Adisesha. Yoga Maya’s force transferred this foetus to Rohini’s garba who is born as Balarama. But in the eyes of the world it appeared that Devaki had a miscarriage. Kamsa was filled with fear about the arrival of the eighth son of Devaki and planned to kill the child as soon as it was born. When Krishna was born, the power of Yoga Maya took charge to foil Kamsa’s strict security measures. A magic spell was cast to send the guards to sleep. Vasudeva was freed of the chains, and the locked prison doors opened. As he then carried the child in the dead of that rainy night, he was guided by divine force all along. Even as heavy rains had flooded the Yamuna, he found that the river parted its waters to provide a path for him to wade through and cross over to Gokula. At that very moment, Yasodha gave birth to Yoga Maya, the very Maha Devi.

The new born infants were exchanged and Vasudeva quickly returned with his heart full of joy and placed the child beside Devaki. Kamsa rushed to the prison on hearing the cries of the infant and was astonished to see a female child. He ruthlessly caught hold of it by her legs and, raising her high up in the air, was going to strike her against a stone, when she slipped out of his hands and rising high in the air, she assumed a divine appearance and gently spoke to Kamsa, thus: “What will you get by killing me? Your powerful enemy is already born on the earth. He will certainly kill you.”