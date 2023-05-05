Kallazhagar’s kindness

May 05, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST

Chitra pournami — the full moon day in the Tamil month of Chittirai — is one of the most celebrated days among Tamils the world over as well as Tamil literary lore, dating back centuries, and the reason is not far to seek. It is the day on which Lord Kallazhagar comes riding into the Vaigai river in Madurai in all His glory. It is the day when lakhs of devotees shower Him with water guns, wanting to cool Him after a long journey in peak Indian summer. Their love for Him is manifold as He comes down to the Vaigai, seeking them, in order to uplift them: his devotees are His padai (army). The sight of lakhs of devotees singing pallandu and chanting His name, showering Him with love is unparalleled. The day after Pournami, Kallazhagar arrives in Garuda vahana — Garuda symbolises the Vedas. The very sight of the Lord on both the days sends devotees into unimaginable ecstasy, and with good reason, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

Why does Kallazhagar arrive in Vaigai and how does it help the faithful of today? According to the sthala purana, Kallazhagar arrives at Vaigai in order to relieve a devotee from a curse.

Legend has it that Sudhapas was in deep meditation of Perumal, as described by the Azhwars and other saints and failed to notice the arrival of sage Durvasa. Feeling slighted, the revered but short-tempered sage cursed Sudhapas and turned him into a frog ( mandookam) forthwith. A mortified Sudhapas, now known as Mandooka Muni, pleaded with Durvasa and explained his preoccupation with Perumal. Pleased with his devotion, Durvasa directed Mandooka to pray to Kallazhagar on the banks of the Vaigai and his curse would be lifted on Chitra Pournami by none other than the Lord Himself.

As prophesied, Kallazhagar arrives in Madurai from Thirmaliruncholai, blesses Mandooka and lifts the curse. He continues to arrive in Kali Yuga in order to help devotees swim across the trials and tribulations of daily life and by His sheer presence reassures the faithful that He will continue to come to their aid when in distress. It is the best representation of paramatma and jivatma, with Kallazhagar reaching out to His devotees and negating curses.