Kaliyuga dharma

December 14, 2022 04:53 am | Updated 04:53 am IST

The scriptures say that of the four yugas, Kaliyuga is the most dreadful one — it will give all difficulties. In this yuga, righteous activities will slow down and unrighteousness will be at its peak. Justice and dharma will be pushed back.

At the end of Dwaparayuga, all sages and saints were worried about the onset of Kaliyuga. They went to Sage Vedavyasa to enquire about how difficult it would be in this Kaliyuga. Reading their minds and predicting what they would ask, Vedavyasa himself gave a paradoxical reply — that it’s very easy to attain salvation in Kaliyuga. The sages were dumbstruck with the reply, which went against much of what they had anticipated.

If a comparison is made between Krithayuga and Kaliyuga, the life expectancy of a human being was 60,000 to 80,000 years in Krithayuga, whereas it’s a maximum of 100 years in Kaliyuga. Moreover, spiritual development and dedication were high in Aadhiyuga. For a small comparison, what was achievable in a hundred years in Krithayuga was possible in ten years in Threthayuga, in one year in Dwaparayuga, and in just one day in Kaliyuga. It was with this perspective that Sage Vedavyasa had said it was easier in Kaliyuga.

In Krithayuga, a person had to take the Bhakti Margam — the penance through Ashtanga Yogam for thousands of years. In the first yuga through penance, in the second by performing yagnas and homams, in the third by doing archanas, and in this Kaliyuga through Nama Sankeerthanam, people may easily attain Salvation.

By the mere lighting of a lamp, darkness is dispelled. Similarly, by chanting the names of God, our dark sins are relieved, Sri Velukkudi Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse.