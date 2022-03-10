Kaikeyi’s cleverness

Kaikeyi’s mind is poisoned by Manthara, and Kaikeyi decides to ask Dasaratha for two boons. She creates an atmosphere of tension first of all, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse. When Dasaratha comes to her palace, he is told that she has retired to the room of anger. There was perhaps a room in the palace reserved for the royals to be angry in. Dasaratha enters the room and finds Kaikeyi dressed drably, lying on the floor. She has discarded all her ornaments.

Dasaratha, who has approached her in a romantic mood, is upset on seeing her in such a state. He speaks of his love for her, and says he will grant her whatever she wants. Does she want someone who has been sentenced to death to be released? Is there someone poor to whom Kaikeyi wants riches to be given? Or is there someone rich whose wealth must be taken away? Dasaratha says that his jurisdiction covers many regions and he can get her anything she desires from these places. Dasaratha foolishly promises that he will grant her whatever she asks for, and he swears this on the one person he cannot bear to be separated from — Rama.

Kaikeyi has cleverly brought him to such a situation, by not uttering a word, until she has had his promise. She then calls upon the devas to be witness to Dasaratha’s promise. She praises Dasaratha as satyasandah, the ever truthful one, and then reminds him of the time when he promised her two boons. She now wants them. She wants Rama to be exiled first and then Bharata’s coronation to be celebrated. Kaikeyi achieves what she wants with great cleverness. She first gets Dasaratha agitated, makes him give her a promise without knowing what he is promising. And then when he can no longer back out, she makes her wicked demands.