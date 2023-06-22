Joyful Lord of the earth

June 22, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST

One of the names of Lord Narayana in Vishnu Sahasranama is Varuna. Satyasanda Teertha of the Madhva sampradaya, who wrote a commentary for the Sahasranama, said Varuna indicated One who lifted a jivatma to an exalted status. He also said the name Varuna could be taken to mean the joyful One. If we take these two meanings, then the name Varuna could very well be a reference to Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse.

Varadaraja saved Ramanujacharya from the wicked designs of his teacher Yadavaprakasa. He gave him a high status, and Ramanujacharya came to be revered as Yatiraja — the king among ascetics. Ramanujacharya’s commentary on Brahma Sutra is called Sri Bhashya. Vaishnavite Acharya Nadadur Ammal used to lecture on Sri Bhashya within the precincts of the Varadaraja temple in Kanchi. Listening to these lectures, Lord Varadaraja was overjoyed, and can, therefore, be called Varuna, the joyful One. The name Varuna finds a place in Krishna Yajur Veda, Apratiratha section. Another name found here is Ragnyah, indicating that He is the Lord of the celestials — Devaraja. Kanchi Varadaraja is also known as Devaraja. The phrase Adityaanam Maruthaam in the ninth mantra of the Apratiratha section of Krishna Yajur Veda can be taken to refer to deities who confer boons on devotees, like Lord Srinivasa of Tirumala and Lord Oppiliappan in Tamil Nadu.

The Vedic name Aditya can also be seen as a reference to Mahavishnu. Aditya means the Lord of the Earth. Sankara Bhagavadpada in his Vishnu Sahasranama commentary places the name Aditya as the 39th and 563rd names. Explaining the 39th name, he says that Aditi means the Earth. The Lord of that Aditi is Aditya. And who is the Lord of Bhu Devi? It is none other than Lord Narayana.