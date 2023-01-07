Journey of self-realisation

January 07, 2023 05:07 am | Updated January 06, 2023 06:31 pm IST

It is human nature to seek things in life. Different people need different things, It could be a quest for wealth, a push for power or a thirst for knowledge. However, at some point of time, every thinking person would have thought, “Who am I?”, before proceeding with the grind of daily life, but a few embark on a lifelong journey of self-discovery and become a guiding light for lakhs of people. One such person is Sri Ramana Maharishi, hailed as Kali Yuga bhagawan by many, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

An epitome of gnana margam, Ramana Maharishi was born in an ordinary family in Thiruchuzhi on December 30, 1879 (Tiruvadhirai star, in the Tamil month of Margazhi) but his birth was extraordinary. It is said that there was none but a blind old woman to help in the birthing and when the new born opened his eyes he looked straight at the old woman who saw a flash of white light and gained her eyesight. Growing up, he showed no other promise and was, in fact, an average student. A chance mention of the word Tiruvannamalai when he was 16, and a subsequent vision of death, turned him towards a life of self-quest: Who am I? What is atma, what is death?

Renouncing family and friends, he left for Tiruvannamalai. As he neared the temple town, his whole being rejoiced when he espied the hallowed Arunachaleswar Temple. Attaining mukti there, he spent the rest of his life there, rendering discourses or answering the numerous questions posed by his devotees at his dwelling, the Ramanashram. When someone confessed he was observing mouna vrat in order to focus on higher things, Ramana Maharishi said it is futile to keep the mouth shut if one cannot control the mind. He always said there is no time frame for self-realisation. “A firecracker will catch fire at once, whereas a charcoal will do so very slowly. It all depends on one’s inherent nature.”

Ramana Maharishi and his abode at Tiruvannamalai are a haven for all those who seek answers to the fundamental questions.