Jnana, not a rule or law

The major section of the Vedas deals with karmas one performs with thought, word and deed. In them, many types of karmas for different goals that are attainable with human effort are explained in detail. This is because man’s desires are infinite. In contrast, the jnana kanda section of the Vedas known as the Upanishads or Vedanta is smaller in size as it deals with the attainment of moksha, which cannot vary for individuals and promises the same end to all. The volume and size of the karma kanda section does not confer any special merit or importance to it even as the value of jnana is not to be downplayed owing to the lesser number of sutras offered as explanation. This is the argument raised in Naishkarmya Siddhi by Sureshvaracharya, pointed out Sri Mani Dravid Sastrigal in a discourse. The goals of karma are finite and temporary while the goal of jnana is infinite.
Even one statement such as ‘Tatvam Asi’ suffices to explain this infinite goal, moksha. If the votaries of karma fail to perceive the truth taught in the sastras regarding the supreme goal of man as the realisation of atma jnana, the fault is not in the text but in their perception. What is important is to realise that samsara is caused by ignorance and ignorance is removed by knowing the true nature of atma. Unlike karmas such as yagas and yagnas that are performed with human effort, jnana is not under human control. Jnana cannot be explained as a rule or law. It is not to be gained even by atma upasana. Perhaps recalling the fact that atma is always existing, swayam prakasa and of the essence of consciousness, helps one to distance oneself from all that is not atma. From mere intellectual awareness one learns to dismiss all that is non self. Then atma alone automatically shines.
