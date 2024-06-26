Janardana kills Janardana

It was no wonder Gajendra — the king of elephants, went down deep into the pond; no excitement from the elephant plucking lotus from the pond, no perturbation from the crocodile holding the leg of the elephant with its jaws, but what was peculiar was Janardana killing Janardana. Quoting from “Kunjara Ranjanam”, composed by his grand Acharya Villur Srinidhi Swamy, Thirukudanthai Dr. Venkatesh said in a discourse that as a paronomasia, those who give trouble to others are called Janardana. The crocodile troubled the elephant and hence called Janardana. Lord Vishnu is called Janardana because He destroys those who give trouble to others. So Lord Janardana killed the crocodile Janardana (Janardanam Janardanas Tatavadhi Asaam Pradhaam).

God’s melting compassion towards Gajendra was because of the elephant’s dedicated devotion to offering a lotus at His feet (though it bloomed in a muddy sludge). It is human nature to find fault with someone, even though he would have done hundreds of good things. But God is pleased to select our good deeds even though we commit hundreds of other deeds.

The elephant got entangled in danger (vipathi:). In Sanskrit, “vi” refers to a bird, and “pathi” refers to a master. The elephant called the Lord — the master of birds chief Garuda.

An allegorical expression is that Gajendra is compared to Jivathma. The sludgy pond is our senses, and we are immersed in it. Garuda, the embodiment of the Vedas, is compared to Acharya, and Lord Janardana extends moksha through the Acharyas.

