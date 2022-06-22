Not all are endowed with devotion to God, and the purana stories on Siva, Vishnu, Muruga or Ambal are the basis for many of us to cultivate faith and devotion to God. Devotion that is directed to any of these deities is known as bhakti to Ishta Devata, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. In the Gita, the Lord explains the nuances in the concept of Ishta devata worship. He says that when people are swayed by their desires, their inherent swabhava prompts each one of them to seek divine help. They worship the various deities and pray to them to grant them their wishes as well as for guidance to enable them to cross the vicissitudes of life. “Whatever deity a jiva wants to worship, I will strengthen his devotion,” says the Lord. He explains the truth that God is the antaryami in all the forms of deities that people worship. It is He who grants their desires. He does so to strengthen their devotion.

Moreover, we may not understand that all our desires will bring us good. What is desirable may not always be beneficial to us. In addition, when one desire gets fulfilled it is not an end in itself. It leads to yet other desires and the list is never ending. But by granting some desires, God leads us to seek what is ultimately good for us.

But Ishta Devata devotion should not encourage the tendency to belittle other deities. A true devotee should take the cue from Narayana Bhattathiri, in whose perception there is only one God who takes many forms for different purposes in every Yuga. He should cultivate the same bhava and see his Ishta devata in the many forms and deities. Bhakti and jnana grow hand in hand and the mature devotee, though convinced about his faith, will understand that all distinctions in name, functions, etc, are merely external.