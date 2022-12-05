Is dream a myth or a reality?

December 05, 2022 04:47 am | Updated December 04, 2022 08:19 pm IST

Dream is being in a state of sub-conscious mind. It is a reflection of one’s thoughts. A person may derive happiness or sadness through dreams. A question arises whether dream is developed by us or created by God. Is it a reality or a myth. The great Acharya Sri Ramanuja in his divine work “Sri Bashyam” says that dreams are true and given by God. The cumulative effects of our good and bad deeds are depleted through dreams also. It is equally considered as a sign of good and bad omen. Are there any evidence in scriptures? Sri Anantha Padmanabhachariar in a discourse quoted from Srimad Ramayanam the dream of Bharatha as a negative sign. When Bharatha was in his maternal grandfather’s house in Kekaya kingdom, he had bad dreams about his father and came the next day messengers from Ayodhya to inform about the demise of his father king Dasaratha.

The instance of Trijata’s dream ( swapnam) is reckoned as a good sign. When Goddess Sita was in deep anguish after Ravana threatened Her in Asokavanam, Trijata — a pious among devils — consoled Her and said she had dreamt of a good scene like Sri Rama coming and retrieving Goddess Sita. According to the Kamba Ramayanam, Goddess Sita told Trijata that Her left eye flinched, eyelid flapped, left shoulder and fingers were in mild tremor and palpitations (mythologically a good sign for ladies on the left side these indications and for gents on the right side). Goddess Sita also told her that She had the same signs as when Sri Rama entered Mithila for the first time. No sooner than later Hanuman came and told Goddess Sita, the message of Sri Rama.

The divine poetess Goddess Andal says in her hymn “Vaaranamayiram” that she dreams of marrying Lord Krishna.