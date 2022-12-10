Irumudi to cleanse the soul

December 10, 2022 01:02 am | Updated December 09, 2022 03:26 pm IST

God is within reach and yet, caught up everyday in chasing our earthly goals, we forget to lead a disciplined life. However, our ancestors have laid down easy-to-follow-steps in order to guide us. One such is the observation of the 48 days (mandala) of abstinence for Lord Ayyappan, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse.

The life of Ayyappan encapsulates all that is desirable in a person to attain mukti. It addresses the issue of temptation, which is one of the most common failings in all of us. Rajasekharan, the just ruler of Pandala, and a staunch devotee of Siva is tempted to take home the abandoned baby he comes across near Pamba river, as he is issueless. However, he refrains from doing so from a sense of dharma, and Lord Siva transforms Himself into a sadhu, appears in front of the king and advises him to raise the child as his own. Similarly, the queen, who soon gives birth to a child of their own, is unwavering in her affection for the adopted Manigandan. However, she too falls prey to temptation. There is a Tamil proverb, Karaippapavar karaithal kalum karaiyum. The courtiers, who are apprehensive of the righteous Manigandan, persuade the queen to send Manigandan away on a fatal assignment, of fetching tiger’s milk. Manigandan, who is none other than the Lord, takes up the task to show everyone that each should follow their purpose in life. An off-shoot of Siva and Vishnu, He came to earth to vanquish evil forces threatening saints and seers. He carries the irumudi — containing coconut, rice, puffed rice — symbolically showing that we need not accumulate wealth.

When Rajashekaran requests Him to remain with him and his people forever, He promises to appear as a Mahara Jyoti once a year. Aspirants can reach Him by controlling and mastering their senses, through abstinence.