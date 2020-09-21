Invincible Garuda

Garuda’s strength was incomparable, which was why he was able to break through every barrier that stood in his way when he went to get the nectar in the celestial kingdom. Indra hurled the vajra at Garuda. But even this did not hurt Garuda. What was the secret behind Garuda’s strength? Indra’s disrespect of sages was one of the reasons for Garuda’s power! And this arrogance of Indra predated the birth of Garuda, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse.

Kashyapa, Indra’s father, was going to perform a yaga. Many sages made their way to the yaga. Indra too set out to participate in the event. On the way, he saw the valakilyas, tiny sages not higher than one’s thumb, also going to the yaga. They were unable to carry even the samit individually, and it required a joint effort of all seven of them to carry the samit. A little further on, there was a pond to be crossed, and the sages, unable to cross it, fell into it. Indra was amused by the sight. And he went on his way mocking them. When he arrived at the site of the yaga, he found his father waiting for the valakilyas. He told his father that he had seen them fall into a pond and had laughed at them. His father said he feared what the valakilyas would do because of the insult. He ran to apologise to them.

In the meanwhile, the valakilyas had themselves performed a yaga, and had brought forth a challenger to Indra, one who would be more powerful than Indra. Alarmed, Indra requested them not to endanger his position. They said that they could not undo what they had done, but the new leader would not become lord of the devas, but would be lord of the birds instead. This Pakshiraja was Garuda. He was the embodiment of the tapas of the valakilyas, and was hence strong.