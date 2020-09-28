All the divine avatars that the Lord takes are for reinstating the Sanatana Dharma. But these are also rich with His innumerable auspicious qualities that have endeared Him to humanity. These avatars have taken place in the earlier Krita, Treta and Dwapara yugas. But in Kali Yuga, it is believed that He takes the avatar of Bhagavatottamas to inspire and instil bhakti among the people, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

In the Bhagavata Purana there is mention about the advent of devout saints in Kali Yuga. It is foretold that great Mahans steeped in Narayana bhakti will be born in South India on the banks of the rivers Tamparaparani, Vaigai, Palar, Kaveri, Mahanadi, and so on. It is an interesting fact that the surge in bhakti in South India has grown on parallel lines, with the Azhwars and Nayanmars who have propagated Vishnu and Siva bhakti respectively. The Nalayira Divya Prabandha of the twelve Azhwars and the Panniru Tirumurais of the Nayanmars are ecstatic outpourings in praise of God and are an invaluable legacy for posterity. Though the Lord is Supreme and transcendent, He is seen to be easily accessible to these bhaktas. They not only feel His presence in their inner selves but also behold Him in close proximity in the form of deities in the temples.

Among these bhaktas, many strong similarities are to be seen in Kulasekhara Azhwar and Cheraman Peruman Nayanar. Both hail from Kerala and have been reputed rulers in their kingdoms and devout saints in their own ways. Kulasekhara Azhwar belongs to the category of raja rishis like Janaka who evinced exceptional realisation in spite of bearing the burden of kingship. Cheraman Peruman Nayanar ruled the kingdom but never ceased to be the ardent devotee of Siva and His Adiyars. Apart from service to the Lord, it was service to His devotees that stands out in their lives. Both wished to devote their lives to worship of the Lord and renounced their kingdom.