Intuitive awareness

In spiritual parlance, the term ‘Ikshana’ meaning to see gains deeper significance when it implies the way one regards, considers or looks upon, etc, to evaluate and discriminate between the real and the unreal. In the Bhagavad Gita, it is used to describe the perception of the world through the vision of a realised soul. Scriptures reiterate that realisation of the eternal truth is something beyond visual perception since Brahman transcends the grasp of human sense organs. But still sages and rishis have realised Brahman through intuitive perception when the mind and the heart are trained to meditate and think deeply about Him. It is possible that by such continuous mental effort directed towards inward search, true insight arises, pointed out Swami Nirviseshananda in a discourse.

The Katopanishad explains the peculiar human condition wherein the creator has made the senses outward bound. There is thus a natural flow of the human mind and heart towards the glitter and attractions of the external world. The Upanishad warns that pursuing outward pleasures is immature and childish for it ensnares one to the cycle of birth. The wise, however, aware of immortality, do not seek permanence in things which are impermanent. So, it is important to realise that getting entangled in worldly pursuits is no different from the plight of the unsuspecting donkey that is enticed by the carrot and made to carry the load. The sincere seeker has to make the effort to understand the reality of the nature of the senses and exercise judicial restraint over them. This creates an atmosphere that is conducive for the recognition of the divine presence within oneself. In fact, to one with a pure heart and mind, God is more manifest in the Self than in the external world of experience.