Insight of the Yogi

24 June 2020 23:30 IST

The entire teaching in the Gita clearly shows how the paths of karma, jnana and bhakti get subsumed in the act of surrender or prapatti. The Karma Yoga propounded is preparatory and enables jnana to take root in the prapanna. The knowledge of the immortal atma swaroopa and of the impermanent body is the Adyatma jnana that engenders bhakti. Bhakti too has stages, says Krishna. But when one reaches the state of being steeped in savouring the endless glories of the Almighty, the desire for moksha and attaining God’s feet becomes paramount.

Prapatti assures this for the prapanna, pointed out Sri Asuri Madhavachariar in a discourse. Krishna also points out that the five karmendriyas and five jnanendriyas along with the mind are a strong team and to subdue them is essential. First of all the senses are all outward bound and to subdue them one has to turn their focus inward. It is not enough to refrain from seeing, hearing, etc, those things that have to be avoided. You can put a physical distance between sense objects and yourself. But the more powerful force is the mind that has to be restrained and controlled from straying towards the sense objects. If there is lingering longing, there is no yoga. But when the mind is under control, one can get closer to the atma. Closeness with the atma leads to closeness with God.

When the mind is steeped in God, one is unaffected by the worldly glitter. Then one can attain the state of experiencing the presence of God as Prahlada. Such was the child’s vision when he asserted that God is present in his father as much as He is in pillar. This is the highest state of a yogi and the Stitaprajna is one such yogi whose equanimity of mind makes him remain unaffected by worldly pulls.

