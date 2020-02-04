Inseparable in separation

While describing the scene where Hanuman sees Sita as the very embodiment of virtue in Asoka Vana, Valmiki says his heart immediately leaps back across the ocean to seek Rama’s feet in adoration. Sita’s life of penance in Asoka Vana makes him exclaim, “Surely He is in her heart and she in His; in truth they are not parted or they could not live.” In a discourse, Damal Sri Ramakrishnan and Srimati Perundevi drew attention to the fact that this shows the inseparable union of the Divine couple playing the roles of Rama and Sita, though they get separated by force of circumstances.

Being a brahmachari himself, Hanuman would wonder when seeing Rama give in to excessive outbursts of sorrow on account of being separated from His wife. But seeing the impeccable Sita observing the vow of chastity in the harsh atmosphere of captivity, Hanuman bows down in reverence to Rama, accepting that Rama’s grief is justified and His fortitude exceptional. “Who can bear this enormous sorrow, and it is indeed a great feat that Rama still holds on to His life. It will be no wonder if Rama should choose to destroy the universe or transform it for Sita’s sake for she is worth all this and more.”

Valmiki also shows that Hanuman’s veneration for Sita grows to such an extent to surpass his devotion to Rama. He is keen to dispel any doubts in Rama’s heart about Sita’s life of austere penance in Lanka. So, on his return, even before he alights in the presence of Rama, Lakshmana and Sugriva, he first pays obeisance to Sita in Lanka and then conveys the happy tidings of his successful mission. With the carefully chosen words, “Seen have I the goddess of chastity,” that spread auspiciousness and hope to all, he unites Sita with Rama when he hands over the Chudamani to the Lord.