Innocence of Lord Krishna

One of Leela Suka’s verses, which is in the form of a conversation between Krishna and Yasoda, shows Krishna’s innocence, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Krishna asks His mother Yasoda for a glass of milk. Yasoda tells Him that He can have milk only at night. Krishna wants to know when it will be night time. Yasoda says that when it is dark, that means night has arrived. Krishna then closes His eyes, and says, “It is dark now. That means it is night. So give me milk now.” This is the sort of innocent observation a child would make. But Krishna was no ordinary child. He was the all knowing Supreme One. The One who is in charge of the Universe pretending to be so ignorant, is something seen only in the Krishna avatara. Krishna thought of many ways to lay His hands on butter.

Parasara Bhatta was giving a discourse and said that when Krishna was about to put stolen butter in His mouth, Yasoda arrived, and caught Him. Bhatta’s disciple Pillai Perunarayur Araiyar, had a question. He wanted to know how this could be, for the previous day Bhatta had said that Krishna had eaten butter and had kicked the pot of buttermilk. Bhatta replied that with Krishna butter thieving was not a one time activity. It was a daily activity. So one day, He was caught before He could put the butter in His mouth. Another day He was caught after He had eaten the butter. Kulasekhara Azhvar in a pasuram says that Krishna ate butter slowly. He uses the word “thottunnum.”

Peria Vachan Pillai, in his commentary, says the use of the word indicates that Krishna picked up a small quantity of butter in a finger and ate it slowly. Had he eaten fast, the butter pot would soon be empty. So, to make the butter last longer, He ate small portions.