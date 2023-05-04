Inner beauty of Nrisimha

May 04, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST

There are many ways in which our saints and preceptors have celebrated the Supreme Being. One such margam is to treat Him like a fellow human being, as a friend, philosopher and guide. Many of the Azhwars excelled in this form of worship. They celebrated the Supreme Being’s various facets, nuances and attributes, even though they were aware that He is Omnipresent and Omniscient. In this mien, one cannot help but recall Tirumazhisai Azhwar’s beauty pageant for all the ten avatars, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

In keeping with Azhwar’s call, all ten avatars — Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Nrisimha, Vamana, Parasurama, Rama, Balarama, Krishna, and Kalki — duly responded. The process of elimination begins. Gazing upon Kurma, Varaha and Matsya, he says, “You are all non-human manifestations, hence you are ineligible.” Nrisimha is half man, half beast, so he is allowed to stay. Next, he looks at Vamana and observes, “You asked for three feet of land, used one small step to step on the head, took a giant step with your next, encompassing the universe: where is the guarantee that you will not try something similar in this pageant? It is better I eliminate you now.” Walking up to Parasuram, he admonishes him for arriving at what was a beauty contest armed with a hammer, and Parasuram exits. Addressing Balaram and Krishna, the Azhwar states that it was unseemly for two from a family to enter a contest. Balaram, being the older brother is asked to leave. Kalki is sent packing as he is yet to take avatar.

Only Rama, Krishna and Nrisimha are left. Rama says, “Am I not Azhagiya Ramam?” Krishna laughs and says, “I am Mohana Krishnan, everyone says I am the handsomest.” However, Azhwar says, “Azhagiyan thane, ari urivan thane” in Nanmugan Tiruvandati — the one who came promptly to the rescue of a faithful soul in the guise of a half-man, half-lion is the most beautiful. In Vaishnavism, there is only Azhagiya Singar, not Azhagiya Raman or Azhagiya Kannan. Goddess Lakshmi, who resides in Tirumal’s heart, prefers to sit on Nrisimha’s lap as the best way to fully appreciate the Azhagiya Singar to whom we all pray. He took avatar in the Tamil month of Chittirai, under the Swati star, during pradosham time. Praying to Nrisimha protects our inner and outer selves.