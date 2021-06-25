Ineffable ways of Devi

25 June 2021 22:01 IST

The stories in the Devi Bhagavata Purana illustrate how many have propitiated the excellent Goddess Devi and have been recipients of Her boundless grace. She is the Supreme, Parama Shakti who is the cause of creation and of all beings including the Trimurtis. In her Supreme State she is the Nirguna Shakti. She is not the object of jnana, but is the very essence of jnana and hence beyond the reach of even great yogis.

But She is also manifest as Saguna Shakti, when it is possible for many of us to worship and serve her with full meditation and involvement. That is why many devout souls have become enlightened through Her grace, explains Vyasa to Janamejaya when he relates the story of one Sudarsana, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. In the case of Sudarsana, though he is the heir apparent of the kingdom of Kosala, circumstances had forced him to suffer exile even when he was a child. But he had the good fortune to obtain the powerful Kama Bija Mantra of Devi. Though he was not aware of its power and the method of meditation, he began to chant it with devotion. In course of time, when he lived with the rishis in their hermitage, he was initiated into the proper way of Devi upasana that led him towards the highest form of bhakti, Parama bhakti, believed to confer Darsana of the Goddess to the aspirant. So, when a situation arose in his life and he had to face his enemies, Devi personally intervened and fought on his behalf, killed them and bestowed the kingdom to him.

Devi also is the Maya Shakti that deludes people and immerses them in the ocean of samsara infected with the crocodiles of lust, anger, greed, etc. But She alone is the boat to lead them out of this mess if only they worship her with devotion.

