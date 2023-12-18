December 18, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

In the first verse of Thiruppavai, Andal describes Gokula as a prosperous place, explained T.N. Aravamudachariar in a discourse. It is Krishna’s birth that has led to a surge in the prosperity of the place. The Gopikas are ‘selva chirumeergaal’ — wealthy girls, their bhakti being their wealth. Lakshmana is described in the Valmiki Ramayana as ‘lakshmI sampanno,’ the one who is endowed with wealth. Lakshmana gives up the luxuries of palace life, and follows Rama to the forest. So, what is his wealth? His wealth is his devotion to Rama. That is the best and only indestructible wealth anyone can aspire for.

Andal describes the rules followed by the Gopikas when they undertake the vrata. They worship the One who reclines in the milky ocean. They bathe early in the morning. They vow not to decorate their eyes with collyrium, or wear flowers in their hair. They give up ghee and milk for the duration of the vrata. These are things given up temporarily, while they observe the vrata. But they also have two other resolutions, which are for all time. They vow never to do what should not be done. They vow never to utter words that are likely to have unpleasant consequences.

This verse shows us the detached attitude a person aspiring for moksha must have. This verse is said to be about Saranagati (total surrender) which is prescribed by the Visishtadvaitic school of philosophy as the path to reach the feet of the Lord.