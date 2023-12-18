GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indestructible wealth

December 18, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

In the first verse of Thiruppavai, Andal describes Gokula as a prosperous place, explained T.N. Aravamudachariar in a discourse. It is Krishna’s birth that has led to a surge in the prosperity of the place. The Gopikas are ‘selva chirumeergaal’ — wealthy girls, their bhakti being their wealth. Lakshmana is described in the Valmiki Ramayana as ‘lakshmI sampanno,’ the one who is endowed with wealth. Lakshmana gives up the luxuries of palace life, and follows Rama to the forest. So, what is his wealth? His wealth is his devotion to Rama. That is the best and only indestructible wealth anyone can aspire for.

Andal describes the rules followed by the Gopikas when they undertake the vrata. They worship the One who reclines in the milky ocean. They bathe early in the morning. They vow not to decorate their eyes with collyrium, or wear flowers in their hair. They give up ghee and milk for the duration of the vrata. These are things given up temporarily, while they observe the vrata. But they also have two other resolutions, which are for all time. They vow never to do what should not be done. They vow never to utter words that are likely to have unpleasant consequences.

This verse shows us the detached attitude a person aspiring for moksha must have. This verse is said to be about Saranagati (total surrender) which is prescribed by the Visishtadvaitic school of philosophy as the path to reach the feet of the Lord.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.