Indefatigable Periya Nambi

January 08, 2024 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST

It is said that in order to usher in good things to benefit man, the entire universe will conspire if need be. This is very true of the Pancha Samskaram of Acharya Ramanuja. The Vaishnava Deeksha is a vital step for all, especially those who want to serve other devotees as a service to God.

Vaishnava Acharyas such as Alavandhar had the inner vision to identify lofty souls. The minute he spotted a young Ramanuja in Kancheepuram, he knew the boy was slated for greater things, and blessed him with his eyes. He prayed to Kanchi’s powerful deity Lord Varadaraja that Ramanuja come to him and be formally initiated, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

However, what is one’s life without obstacles, and Alavandhar’s was no exception. His disciple Periya Nambi was witness to his guru’s thoughts, desires and struggles. As the challenges around him grew, Alavandhar never forgot his mission to initiate Ramanuja and sent Periya Nambi to Kanchi to fetch him. Men of God have a way of approaching things: Nambi simply recited a verse from Alavandhar ‘s Stotra Ratnam. Moved by it, Ramanuja immediately expressed a desire to meet its author. On hearing it was Alavandhar, who had not heard of him, agreed to journey to Sriangam. However, it was too late, Alavandhar had attained Vaikuntam. A disappointed Ramanuja returned to Kanchi. Years passed, Periya Nambi never forgot his acharya’s desire to initiate Ramanuja and decided to perform it himself. Meanwhile, Lord Varadaraja instructs Ramanuja to receive Pancha Samskaram in Srirangam. Thus, both journey towards each other and meet at Eri Katha Ramar temple in Maduranthakam. Periya Nambi initiates Ramanuja there and to this day devotees can see the idol of Ramanuja clad in a dhoti like a grihasta. Ramanuja went on to serve God by serving the people, sharing the mantras with one and all. Periya Nambi, born in the Tamil month of Margazhi, under the Kettai star, was the facilitator of Ramanuja’s induction as a Vaishnava.

