Incomparable couple

Published - October 03, 2024 04:49 am IST

Kakasura, the demon in the form of a crow, was chased by the Brahmastra, and he ran through all the worlds, but there was no one to offer him refuge. Finally, exhausted and having run out of all options, he fell at Rama’s feet, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Rama spared his life. The crow then said, “kAkaha.” ‘kA’ means ‘who’, when we are referring to feminine gender. Kaha means ‘who’ in masculine gender. What Kakasura meant was — “Who can be like Her (Sita)? And Who can be like Him (Rama)?” That is why crows caw and make the sound ‘kAkaha.’ The crow could see that Rama and Sita were an incomparable couple and the bird said it out loudly.

The Kakasura episode is very important, because it shows us the value of surrender. When Hanuman meets Sita in Lanka, She narrates the Kakasura episode to him, which took place when Rama and Sita were in Chitrakuta. Kakasura had committed a sin by pecking at Her breast and hurting Her. Normally, such a sin would have been punished with death. But because he fell at Rama’s feet, the Lord forgave him. But the rule was that once the Brahmastra was put into use, it could not rest until it had hit its target. So, Rama mitigated the punishment intended for the crow, and made the arrow blind the crow in one eye. The story also shows that if we incur the Lord’s wrath, none can save us.

