In the footsteps of predecessors

In his Sri Guna Ratna Kosa, Parasara Bhatta sets about praising Goddess Mahalakshmi. But Bhatta is hesitant, because he feels he is unqualified for the task. He asks how he can attempt something like this, when Brahma and sages have declared their incompetence to praise Her. Any attempt by him to sing Her praise is only to cleanse his impure tongue. The Goddess might ask why Bhatta cannot praise Her when Brahma and others had done so. Bhatta’s reply will be that they too considered themselves unfit to sing of Her.

Bhatta is following in the footsteps of his predecessors, through his naichyanusandhanam, said Thenthirupperai Aravindalochanan, in a discourse. His words of speaking poorly of himself come under the category of naichyanusandhanam.. It is not that he lacks the capacity to praise the Goddess. It is the custom among great devotees to speak of themselves in such terms, even as they praise the Lord and His Consort. Bhatta is of the opinion that even his desire to praise the Goddess is wrong.

The naichyanusandhanam of Parasara Bhatta reminds one of similar sentiments expressed by Acharyas who preceded him. Alavandar, in his Stotra Ratna, says that when Brahma, Siva and others could not praise Lord Narayana, he (Alavandar) was trying to do so. Parasara Bhatta’s father Kooratazhvan, in his Sri Stava, declares that Goddess Sridevi has an infinite number of auspicious qualities. How can anyone praise Her adequately when this is the case? He says even the lord of speech, namely Brahma, cannot praise the Goddess. Any attempt to praise Her countless qualities would be laughable. No ordinary mortal can hope to praise Her. The same spirit of naichyanusandhanam is seen in Parasara Bhatta’s expression of his unsuitability to praise Goddess Mahalakshmi.