In praise of Lord Rama

One of the names in praise of the Rama avatara in the Vishnu Sahasranama is Tushtah — He who was pleased. What was it that pleased Him? He was happy to be a mortal, the son of Dasaratha. When Brahma and the celestials praise His divine qualities, Lord Rama says He is human. Vaishnava Acharya Nampillai had a unique interpretation for Rama’s words that He was a mortal. Nampillai said Rama was happy only when He thought of Himself as a human being! So Rama is Tusthtah, because He was pleased to think of Himself as a human being, and as the son of Dasaratha, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

The next name in the Sahasranama, namely, Pushtah, also describes Rama. It means He who is so noble, that He takes everything with equanimity. When Dasaratha sent for Him, and told Him about His coronation, He accepted His father’s decision gladly. When He was later told the kingdom was not to be His, He accepted that decision too with grace. Kamban, attempting to describe the scene, could not find apt words to describe Rama’s face when these decisions were announced. Kamban put away his manuscript and went to sleep. In his dream, Rama appeared and showed him what He looked like at these crucial moments. Kamban immediately put down what he had seen in his dream. He says that when Rama is told about the pattabhisheka, His face has the beauty of a just bloomed lotus. But when He is told He has been exiled, His face is even more beautiful than a just bloomed lotus.

When He is exiled, Rama feels like a bull that has been untied from its yoke. A bull tied to the plough by its master has to do what its master wants. But if someone were to set it free, the bull will be happy. Likewise, Rama, freed from the responsibilities of being a ruler, is, naturally, delighted.