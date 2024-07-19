In praise of Lord Devanatha

The disparity between high and low is commonly seen between people. Some may be eminent over others, and equally, some may be puny. God alone is ever with great qualities and without any inferior attributes. He changes the ordinary people on this earth to immortals in heaven — Mannorai vinnore aakkum Easan. Through His gracious appearance to a select few, God stays here as Archa Moorthi for people to worship Him.

Pazhaveri Sri Lakshminarasimhachariar said in a discourse that Swamy Vedantha Desika has sung nine poems in Tamil called “Navamani Malai‘‘ praising Lord Devanatha of Thiruvahindrapuram. It is like a garland strung with nine precious stones.

In the fifth pasuram, the Acharya bequeaths prayers for one’s memory of the last moment on this earth (Anthimasmruthi). In the seventh, he praises the Lord as “Adiyavarku Meyyan, Vinnore Easan, Neechan Vandhu Adaindhen”. He prays for freedom from the horrors of hell. Before the messengers of the God of death arrive to cast their noose, the Lord should come and rescue him. Keeping us in mind, the Acharya, in his other work, “Sri Devanayaka Panchasath”, says that he was the sea of ignorance (Agnana Varidhi), king of committing mistakes and sins without any fear (Apaaya Durandaran) and trespasser of the course of conduct enshrined in scriptures. He said God would not escape without extending asylum to him.

Like a father who jumps without hesitation even into a filthy pond to save his drowning son, God will save us from the squalid pond-like world.