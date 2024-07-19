GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In praise of Lord Devanatha

Published - July 19, 2024 03:52 am IST

The disparity between high and low is commonly seen between people. Some may be eminent over others, and equally, some may be puny. God alone is ever with great qualities and without any inferior attributes. He changes the ordinary people on this earth to immortals in heaven — Mannorai vinnore aakkum Easan. Through His gracious appearance to a select few, God stays here as Archa Moorthi for people to worship Him.

Pazhaveri Sri Lakshminarasimhachariar said in a discourse that Swamy Vedantha Desika has sung nine poems in Tamil called “Navamani Malai‘‘ praising Lord Devanatha of Thiruvahindrapuram. It is like a garland strung with nine precious stones.

In the fifth pasuram, the Acharya bequeaths prayers for one’s memory of the last moment on this earth (Anthimasmruthi). In the seventh, he praises the Lord as “Adiyavarku Meyyan, Vinnore Easan, Neechan Vandhu Adaindhen”. He prays for freedom from the horrors of hell. Before the messengers of the God of death arrive to cast their noose, the Lord should come and rescue him. Keeping us in mind, the Acharya, in his other work, “Sri Devanayaka Panchasath”, says that he was the sea of ignorance (Agnana Varidhi), king of committing mistakes and sins without any fear (Apaaya Durandaran) and trespasser of the course of conduct enshrined in scriptures. He said God would not escape without extending asylum to him.

Like a father who jumps without hesitation even into a filthy pond to save his drowning son, God will save us from the squalid pond-like world.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.