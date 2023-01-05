In praise of Herself

January 05, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST

Parasara Bhatta wants to praise Goddess Mahalakshmi, but feels his skills are inadequate for the purpose. He then says perhaps on second thought he is the best person to praise Mahalakshmi, for if She were to accept his words of praise, then the whole world would become aware of Her grace. After all, it takes a lot of daya to accept the words of Bhatta, which are far from pleasing, says Parasara Bhatta. Having established that he is fit to praise Her, Bhatta wants his work to be widely accepted by learned men, said Thenthirupperai Aravindalochanan, in a discourse. But if men of consequence are to like his work, then it must be flawless. Having already admitted to his inability to express himself in the best possible words, how can he expect acceptance by scholars, if he is not in some way helped to write the work? And what better guide can he have than the Goddess Herself? So in sloka seven of his Sri Guna Ratna Kosa, Parasara Bhatta prays to the Consort of Lord Ranganatha, and asks Her to undertake the task of supplying the proper words to Bhatta!

Having sought Her help, Bhatta lists out all the qualities that he wants his work to have. The words in the work should be meaningful (vaidhagdhya). It is not enough that they have deep meanings. They must be pleasing to the ear too. The words must be such that they acquire prestige (gaurava) and acceptance by pandits. This work of Parasara Bhatta’s, because it is going to come from the Goddess Herself, will be pleasing to men of learning. The more they hear this work which has sweetness (maadhurya rasam), the more they will want to hear it. Such should be its appeal. “You Yourself, oh Lakskmi (SvayamEva Lakshmi), must complete this work (na: sookthim samagrayathu)” prays Bhatta.