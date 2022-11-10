In Nammazhvar’s footsteps

Ramanujacharya asked his disciple Srivatsanka Mishra to teach Thiruvaimozhi to his disciples. But while explaining the very first pasuram, Srivatsanka Mishra fainted due to his amazement at the greatness of the Lord described by Nammazhvar. Ramanuja was reminded of the incident where Nammazhvar himself fainted as he contemplated Krishna’s simplicity in allowing Yasoda to tie Him up. Ramanuja therefore felt that his disciple deserved to be called Azhvar, said Elayavilli Sriram, in a discourse. But Srivatsanka Mishra felt that this was an honour that belonged only to Nammazhvar. So he chose to be called Azhvan instead. Srivatsanka Mishra was from Kooram, a village near Kanchipuram, and he came to be known as Kooratazhvan. The influence of Nammazhvar on Kooratazhvan is evident in his works.

Of Kooratazhvan’s Panchastava, Sri Vaikuntha Stava was the first. Here he talks of the Supremacy of Lord Narayana. Nammazhvar in his Thiruvaimozhi also begins by talking of the Lord’s Supremacy. The first pasuram of Thiruvaimozhi gives the essence of the whole work. In Nammazhvar’s pasuram, the very first word — ‘uyarvara’ — indicates that none is equal to or superior to Vishnu. Likewise, in Kooratazhvan’s Atimanusha stava, the very first word — ‘atimanusha’ — gives the essence of the work. The Lord’s deeds in His vibhava avataras were beyond any human being’s capacity. Even when He took the human form, the Lord’s actions were extraordinary beyond what an ordinary mortal could ever do. That is the significance of his vibhava avataras. Nammazhvar began by talking of the Lord’s Supremacy, but later spoke of His saulabhya. His simplicity despite His superiority, is His distinctive quality. Kooratazhvan talks of His being extraordinary and also marvels at His simplicity.